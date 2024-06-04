A poignant tribute

HYDERABAD: It is indeed a profound loss to lose someone close to our heart, especially a mother. The grief is palpable when coming to terms with the absence of such a significant figure. This sentiment was deeply felt at the Radisson Blu recently, where a hall full of people gathered to witness a heartfelt memorial for Razia Baig, the co-founder of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. The event, “Remembering Razia Baig,” was a poignant experience that will be cherished as a lasting memory.
The hall was a solemn space, with attendees paying their respects to the co-founder of the Qadir Ali Baig Foundation and Hyderabadi cuisine expert, Begum Razia Baig, through silence and reflections on her impactful contributions to the city.
The atmosphere was charged with emotion as tributes flowed through performances, reminding everyone of the irreplaceable role a mother plays in one’s life.
The event commenced with a poetic dance performance by Vani Ganapathy, who recited a poem by Tamil poet Subramania Bharati. Through her graceful movements, she depicted the unconditional love between a mother and daughter.
Rashmi Seth followed with a powerful act portraying the challenges mothers face. Her poignant speech, filled with grief and longing, highlighted how much she missed Razia Baig, who would always sit in the front row, watching her perform.
Actor Mohan Agashe spoke eloquently about the natural, unconditional bond between a mother and her child. His tribute included playing an old song, making his speech a memorable one.
Actress Mita Vasisht then captivated the audience with a story and a theatre play in Kashmiri, reflecting the perfection Razia Baig embodied.
Singer and actress Ila Arun presented a dramatic theatre piece about a mother-son relationship. The emotional climax, where the mother’s soul leaves her body as she expresses her protective love for her son, left a profound impact on everyone.
Mohammad Ali Baig, the founder of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, shared his heartfelt tributes to his mother and expressed gratitude to all attendees. He mentioned that, as AK Khan suggested, they would leave a chair empty during theatre programmes in honour of Razia Baig, believing she is still present in spirit.
The event was a deeply moving tribute that filled every heart with emotion and left everyone with cherished memories of the late Begum Razia Baig.