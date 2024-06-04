A poignant tribute

HYDERABAD: It is indeed a profound loss to lose someone close to our heart, especially a mother. The grief is palpable when coming to terms with the absence of such a significant figure. This sentiment was deeply felt at the Radisson Blu recently, where a hall full of people gathered to witness a heartfelt memorial for Razia Baig, the co-founder of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. The event, “Remembering Razia Baig,” was a poignant experience that will be cherished as a lasting memory.

The hall was a solemn space, with attendees paying their respects to the co-founder of the Qadir Ali Baig Foundation and Hyderabadi cuisine expert, Begum Razia Baig, through silence and reflections on her impactful contributions to the city.