Aruna shines at Cannes

HYDERABAD: Cannes has been the talk of the town since it took place, with many attending the prestigious film festival. Among them was our very own renowned designer, who has made a significant mark with her appearance and designs. She shares her experience and the creations she showcased at Cannes.

Speaking about her outfits at the Cannes Film Festival, Aruna Goud says, “This is my second time here. Previously, I dressed a French actress but hadn’t attended the red carpet myself. This year, I walked the red carpet for the first time. I dressed a Japanese actress named Monica Kamar and a Moroccan model named Imani Rose, and I walked the red carpet for two days.”

Reflecting on her experience at Cannes, she shares, “It was amazing. The live event is completely different from what we see on TV. Celebrities from all over the world gather at Cannes. It was an incredible experience, with diverse costumes representing various countries. Cannes is all about movies. On my first day, I attended the premiere of ‘All We Imagine as Light’ directed by Payal Kapadia, and on the second day, I attended the premiere of Orchestra. For the red carpet, I wore a saree on the first day and a Banarasi gown on the second day.”