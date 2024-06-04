Flavours of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is a state rich in culture and heritage, and its cuisine is a testament to the love and affection that brings people closer. Food in Telangana is more than sustenance; it is a ritual that bonds people in times of happiness and distress. As we celebrate the 10th Formation Day of Telangana, we take a look at the elaborate celebration at The Park Hotel’s Verandah restaurant. The brunch, titled ‘Bangaru Bhojanam’, was a haven of Telangana cuisine, beautifully arranged to delight the senses.
Chefs Venkanna and Srinivas, under the guidance of Executive Chef Satya Pandari, curated a menu that was both unique and delicious.
When asked about the inspiration behind the dishes, Chef Venkanna said, “We have been working here for the past 15 years. We are from Telangana and understand the traditional foods prepared for various occasions and daily meals. We aimed for authenticity. One of today’s specials is the Thatimunjala Kura, made with ice apple, which pairs perfectly with rice, as well as Jackfruit Biryani. We curated this menu especially for the Formation Day celebrations, as we mark 10 years of Telangana.”
The unique varieties and combinations at the brunch were a hit. Flavoured puris with liver fry and Chitti Garelu with Thalakaya Kura were dishes we couldn’t stop enjoying. A live bobbatlu counter served hot bobbatlu with ghee, and the main course highlights included Mutton Biryani, Jackfruit Biryani, Bagara Rice, and Thotakura Chicken.
The dessert section featured all kinds of laddoos, and to keep the essence of the season alive, fresh mangoes were cut and served to guests.
This graceful brunch was special, showcasing the culinary landscape of Telangana perfectly.
Each chef at the restaurant worked hard to make the celebration exceptional.
Executive Chef Satya Pandari said, “It’s been a great time curating this brunch. Since it’s a Sunday, we wanted to provide the best culinary experience for everyone here with their loved ones. Telangana has amazing flavours that everyone should try, and this is the perfect occasion to celebrate the state’s cuisine.”