Flavours of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is a state rich in culture and heritage, and its cuisine is a testament to the love and affection that brings people closer. Food in Telangana is more than sustenance; it is a ritual that bonds people in times of happiness and distress. As we celebrate the 10th Formation Day of Telangana, we take a look at the elaborate celebration at The Park Hotel’s Verandah restaurant. The brunch, titled ‘Bangaru Bhojanam’, was a haven of Telangana cuisine, beautifully arranged to delight the senses.

Chefs Venkanna and Srinivas, under the guidance of Executive Chef Satya Pandari, curated a menu that was both unique and delicious.

When asked about the inspiration behind the dishes, Chef Venkanna said, “We have been working here for the past 15 years. We are from Telangana and understand the traditional foods prepared for various occasions and daily meals. We aimed for authenticity. One of today’s specials is the Thatimunjala Kura, made with ice apple, which pairs perfectly with rice, as well as Jackfruit Biryani. We curated this menu especially for the Formation Day celebrations, as we mark 10 years of Telangana.”