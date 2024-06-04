Puppetry personified

HYDERABAD: While the strings tied to the leather puppets dance behind the white cloth, the audience in front enjoys the moving shadows — a scene from a traditional leather shadow puppetry. Puppetry has now gradually evolved to include fairy tale characters, mimicking voices, and creating an artistic form of storytelling. What does the future hold for this art form? To explore the theatrical possibilities of puppetry, Puppetmongers Theatre in Toronto, Canada, hosted a two-day annual mini-conference and festival, ‘Fresh ideas in puppetry,’ inviting participants from around the world to discuss its future scope.

Among the presenters were Swallows Wings Puppetry (UK), Frau Trapp (Spanish/Swiss company), The Holy Gasp, Ricky Chavez (California), Panther Aquila Teatro (Mexico), and Little Onion Puppet Co. Hyderbad-based Sphoorthi Theatre, founded by Padmini Rangarajan — an educational puppeteer, storyteller, research scholar, and editor of Puthalika Patrika, a digital puppetry magazine — represented India at this mini-conference. “My presentation was on my ongoing project ‘Future of Our Planet’ with the Virtual International Puppetry Residency —South Eastern Asian (VIPR-SEA) countries and the Netherlands, initiated by master puppeteer Frans Hakkemars from the Poppen Theatre, Netherlands. The topic of my presentation at ‘Fresh ideas in Puppetry’ is ‘Raitatma,’ which addresses farmers’ struggles, debt, and suicides, while also focusing on sustainable agriculture, organic, and traditional farming methods to save the earth and nature,” explained Padmini Rangarajan.

“Raitatma” combines two words: “Raita,” meaning farmers in Kannada, and “Atma,” meaning soul. Together, Raitatma means “Soul of Farmers.” The story revolves around the daily lives of farmers in India, particularly in the Mysore and Hassan district villages of Karnataka. Another aspect of the story is to increase awareness about sustainable farming practices, organic farming, traditional methods, seed preservation, native breeds, illnesses, diseases, and youth employability.