Auto driver detained for entering outer ring road in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Although autos are not allowed on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), an auto driver, who allegedly does not have a license, drove on the road in a rash and negligent manner.

“No two-wheelers or three-wheelers are allowed to ply on the ORR, despite that the auto driver drove recklessly on the road,” noted Narsingi Station House Officer Hari Krishna Reddy.

At the Narsingi toll gate, the accused, identified as Nenavath Rajender, was following closely behind a car that had FASTag, the police said. “When the car moved past the toll gate, the auto driver also sped behind the car and entered the main carriageway of the ORR,” a project coordinator of the toll plaza revealed.

“As soon as the toll security noticed that the auto driver had violated and entered on the ORR without authorisation, they alerted the ORR patrolling team. The security guard also took a lift from another vehicle and chased behind the auto,” he said.

According to the police, the toll in-charge at Toll Gate 18 A finally intercepted the auto and lodged a police complaint against the driver. The Narsingi police have registered a case and are investigating.