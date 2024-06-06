Strays maul six-year-old to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old boy was reportedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a dumping yard in Maktha near Deepthisri Nagar on Wednesday. The victim, Satvik, resided along with her father near the garbage dumping yard, where he used to spend most of the time. It is one of the biggest waste disposal yards in the Serilingampally area.

According to sources, Satvik’s mother had died some time ago, and his father, a labourer, was away for work when the incident occurred. When Satvik did not reach home until late evening, his father and grandmother searched for him in the surrounding areas throughout the night, but could not locate him.

On Wednesday morning, the locals discovered the boy’s body in the dumping yard area of Maktha, Mahboobpet, and immediately alerted the local police. Upon arrival, the cops observed bite marks on the boy’s body, indicating that he had been attacked by stray dogs. Locals said that as it is a dumping yard, there are many stray dogs roaming in search of food.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. GHMC authorities, including veterinary officials, also visited the spot.

A menace in the city

Earlier in February, a one-year-old boy, Nagaraj, was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Shamshabad. Two separate dogbite cases were reported in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar and Nizampet in December.