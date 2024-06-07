Fitness checks for buses ahead of school reopening in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the reopening of schools on June 12, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is ensuring that the educational institution buses (EIBs) have new or renewed fitness certificates and other necessary documents.
These fitness certificates, which have a validity of one year, are valid every year until May 15.
C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner, told TNIE, “It is important for every educational institution in the state, including schools, to get the buses repaired and ensure their proper condition so that they meet the norms set by the Transport department. Only then can they obtain the fitness certificates.”
In the first two days of school reopening in 2023, on June 13 and 14, a TNIE report stated that the RTA had seized a total of 57 school buses for operating without complying with the regulations. Each year, the RTA forms special teams to conduct surprise inspections to make sure that the EIBs have obtained valid fitness certificates.
“A notice is issued and later a fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed if the buses are found plying without having a fitness certificate,” said Ramesh, adding that the check-ups for college buses will start on July 12.
As per the RTA authorities, as many as 20,829 EIB run in the state, with over 12,000 plying under the GHMC limits. Of these, around 1,290 are in Hyderabad, around 5,610 in Medchal, and 5,733 in Rangareddy.
To get the renewed fitness certificates, the institutions’ buses need to fulfil at least 32 requirements listed in the 1989 Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules. Some of them are displaying that the vehicle is used for specific purposes only along with details, installing a first-aid box with necessary medicines and equipment, and having an attendant accompany students.
The driver of the bus should have a valid heavy motor vehicle (HMV) driving license along with experience of driving the same category bus for at least five years. The age limit for drivers is 60 years, and they should have undergone a day’s refresher training course ahead of the opening of school. A complaint book shall also be available in every vehicle, which should be inspected by the principal every month.
Additionally, buses must have an emergency exit and carry a fire extinguisher along with dry powder near the engine compartment. The fitness of the vehicle shall also be examined by the school principal and parent committee every month.
These certificates, along with registration papers, permits, driving licenses, and other relevant documents, must be carried by the staff at all times.
Meanwhile, private auto operators should not accommodate more than six children at a time. If they are found flouting the norms, the officials will either impose a fine of Rs 100 for each of the extra children or seize the vehicle for a lacking mandated documents, as per the officials.
To renew certificate, buses need to fulfil 32 requirements
