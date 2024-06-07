Three held for murder of 50-year-old housewife in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Meerpet police have arrested three persons for killing a 50-year-old housewife. The accused were identified as Jatavath Prabhu, 46, a cab driver, his wife Jatavath Shanthi, 39, a worker at Wipro, and their daughter Korra Swathi, 22, a housewife.

The victim, Korra Lalitha, used to live in Vinayaka Hills, Balapur. After the wedding of Swathi and Korra Jayaram in 2022, she would often complain about harassment from her mother-in-law, Lalitha.

On Tuesday, Prabhu and Shanthi visited their son-in-law’s house in Vinayaka Hills to resolve the disputes. A quarrel erupted between Shanthi and Lalitha, leading to Lalitha ejecting Shanthi from the house. Infuriated, Prabhu intervened and pushed Lalitha from the hall into the bedroom. As Lalitha fell, Shanthi and Swathi allegedly incited Prabhu, suggesting that Lalitha needed to be eliminated for their happiness. Enraged, Prabhu repeatedly struck Lalitha on the head with a hammer, killing her instantly.

Subsequently, Prabhu surrendered at the Meerpet police station, later Shanthi and Swathi were brought to the police station. During interrogation, Prabhu confessed to the crime.