Feast for the senses

HYDERABAD: Relishing the best food is what we crave, and it’s a truly happy moment when we enjoy a meal with our loved ones. Food carnivals are the perfect places to indulge in delicious food while soaking in a vibrant atmosphere. This came true at Firestone Grill, where the Firestone Food Carnival is happening until June 15. Located at LuLu Mall in Kukatpally, this spot has become a haven for food enthusiasts eager to explore a variety of culinary delights.

During our visit to the carnival, we discovered various ways to enjoy the extensive array of food on offer. With live music playing and a diverse selection of food counters featuring both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options, this place is a paradise for food lovers.

As we entered, we were welcomed with refreshing coolers to beat the summer heat: Mango Mojito and the Classic Virgin Mojito. While savouring these drinks, our table was set for appetizers. A grill/tawa was placed at the centre, and appetizers were served hot from the tawa, which was a delightful experience.

We started with Tawa Fish, which was flavourful and well-cooked, followed by Chicken Kebab, Mutton Seekh Kabab, Crispy Corn, Octopus Grill, Vegetable Cheese Balls, Golden Fried Prawns, and more. Though the appetizers were filling, we made sure to save room for the main course.

But first, we couldn’t resist the Pani Puri Kart, where we enjoyed pani puri served in a fun and engaging way.