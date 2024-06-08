Hyderabad’s lost and never founds

HYDERABAD: I was driving past IKEA the other day, and suddenly, my memory hit me. I remembered that the IKEA now was back then called Mindspace Crossroads. Seriously, imagine this: generally, shops are removed so that roads can be constructed, but for IKEA to be constructed, a road was removed. That’s Hyderabad for you — always changing yet never complaining. However, there are a few things that truly are a thing of the past now. They cannot be discussed as current topics but only as history or, at best, nostalgia.

Musi river

Every major city in the world, as a rule of thumb, settled next to a waterbody because, back then, water tankers and jet sprays were not invented yet. So did the early settlers of Hyderabad near Musi. But where is Musi now? We see the bridges under which Musi used to flow, but now the river—many would say it has dried up and only shows up when there is a flood. I would say that our river Musi has upgraded itself from freshwater to black water (the kind of water Sara Ali Khan carries around), but nobody is ready to recognise it like I do.

Auto metre

If you get inside a yellow auto, on the left side, you’ll see a black device with a red screen. Now it is mostly used to hang tote bags, but back when the centre of the city used to be Abids, this metre was used to calculate the fare. Auto drivers used to say things like, “You need to pay 100 rupees more than the amount shown on the metre,” or “The metre is not working, so just pay me the ransom amount.” They even claimed, “The metre does not work at night.” Somehow, they would go on strike later and ask the government to change the base fare of the metre. They protested for an upgrade for a device they were never going to use. Thank God for apps — I don’t have to deal with calculating a price; I can directly overpay the amount to OLA.