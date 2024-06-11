534 special teams to tackle monsoon emergencies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has established 534 monsoon emergency teams to combat flooding in the city, particularly in low-lying areas. These teams will focus on clearing rainwater and implementing preventive measures to minimise traffic disruptions and ensure public safety.

The GHMC teams will collaborate with personnel from other departments like the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Fire and Police departments, Disaster Response Force (DRF) and the TGSPDCL to address issues related to flooding, power outages and transportation during the monsoon season.

The 534 teams will consist of 157 mobile teams, 242 static teams, 29 teams for CRMP roads, 30 DRF teams, 13 police teams, 41 electricity teams and 22 HMWSSB teams.

GHMC officials said that preventive measures are being put in place to address departmental challenges without causing inconvenience to the public.

They said that a total of 125 water stagnation points have been identified across the city. “Efforts are underway to provide permanent solutions to these points, with immediate improvements being made at 32 critical locations,” the GHMC officials said.

Emergency assistance

Meanwhile, the GHMC has advised IT employees and other office goers to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains.

Drainage lids have been secured to prevent hazards, and a dedicated call centre (040-21111111) at the GHMC head office is available for emergency assistance.