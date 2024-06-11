Huge rush as Prajavani resumes across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The weekly Prajavani public grievances redressal programme, which was stopped temporarily as the Lok Sabha election model code of conduct was in force, resumed across the state on Monday.

As the services resumed after a gap of three months, heavy rush was witnessed at several application submission centres.

In the GHMC limits, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Srilata Shobhan Reddy and GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata received applications from the people.

The mayor said that a total of 27 applications were received during the programme while eight requests were received during the phone-in programme.

“All these grievances will be resolved within a week. If the issues are not resolved within a time frame, action will be taken against the officials concerned,” she said.

Meanwhile, a large number of petitioners turned up at the programme organised at the Adilabad Collectorate when District Collector Rajarshi Shah received the applications. During this programme, a woman from Ranadevnagar (ward No 18) submitted her application, complaining that she was not getting zero bills for power charges under the Mahalaxmi scheme.

“Zero bills are being issued to only a few households. We have made a representation to the municipal officials in this regard but our pleas fell on deaf ears. Today, we came here to hand over our applications to the collector,” she said.

Similar rush of applicants was also witnessed at the collectorates in Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts. People who came from several villages waited in long queues at these collectorates to submit their applications, rising several issues related to lands, ration cards, and housing scheme as well as those related to irregularities in Dharani portal.