Championing men’s health week

HYDERABAD : As proven by numerous health studies, women tend to live longer than men. One contributing factor is men’s tendency to neglect their health. “When you look at men and their relationship with physicians, men don’t go to the doctor enough. They wait until something is wrong,” says Dr Rahul Agarwal, Consultant Internal Medicine at CARE Hospitals. To address this issue, National Men’s Health Week is observed every year from June 10 to June 16, ahead of Father’s Day, to remind men to make healthy lifestyle choices and seek care as soon as possible.

When we talk about men’s health, many people think of age-related conditions like prostate cancer or an enlarged prostate. However, cancer and heart disease are among the top health risks for men, alongside diabetes, lung illness, stroke, and injury. While not all these conditions can be entirely prevented, adopting a balanced diet and engaging in regular exercise can help mitigate the risks.

As men age, their health concerns often change. For instance, many men gain weight as they get older, which can be problematic, especially if the weight is primarily abdominal fat. Other concerns include male menopause and declining testosterone levels after age 40, which can affect sexual function and desire.