Techie injured in attempted robbery in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Lalith, a 32-year-old software consultant, sustained injuries after an unidentified assailant attempted to snatch his laptop on Monday.

“The assailant tried to rob the laptop but failed,” says Lalith. He is currently hospitalised and recovering. The incident was informed to police by the hospital management.

Police had registered a case under attempt to robbery and are investigating the incident.

“We are looking into all possible angles to understand the true nature of the incident,” a police officer said.