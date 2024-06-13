Andhekar Sathish Lal's decade-long documentation of Olive Ridley Turtles earns global recognition

HYDERABAD : Capturing nature and preserving it for a lifetime is a unique experience. When this work gains recognition, the moments become even more memorable. One such photographer who has achieved global appreciation is Hyderabad-based Andhekar Sathish Lal, who was honoured by The Royal Photographic Society of Great Britain in the Natural History genre. CE spoke to him about this prestigious award and the remarkable photos he has captured.

Sathish shares, “The award, known as ARPS (Associate — The Royal Photographic Society of Great Britain), has a history spanning over 170 years and is under the patronage of the Royal Family. It is the second-highest award presented to photographers. This competition is incredibly tough, requiring participants to go through several interviews, present layouts, and submit 15 images for evaluation by a panel of six judges. They assess the photos based on technical quality, storytelling, and content. We also have to explain our choice of subjects. My subject was Olive Ridley Turtles, which are on the endangered list. I have been documenting these turtles for the past 10 years along the coast of Odisha, Ganjam. There is a season called ‘Arribada,’ when these turtles come in large numbers to mate and lay eggs. Climate changes and beach erosion sometimes affect their arrival.”

Regarding his enrollment in ARPS, he says, “Nominees come from different countries, with thousands of applicants each year. The competition has 4-5 genres, and I applied in the Natural History category.”

On receiving the honour of standing second globally, he adds, “This is an international recognition, the second highest for photographers worldwide.”