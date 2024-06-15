Bangkok street food extravaganza in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Flavours from around the world inspire our taste buds, and our craving for new culinary experiences has become the norm. One such delightful experience was at Zega, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, where we savoured the vibrant street foods of Asia. Curated by renowned Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo from Bangkok, this chef’s table offered a soulful meal that truly made our day. Chef Seefah’s culinary takeover allowed us to enjoy the exquisite cuisine typically found on the streets of Bangkok.

We began with a selection of cocktails and mocktails, including a gin and bird eye chili concoction and another with gin and som tam dressing.

The meal commenced with Tom Kha Soup, a dish that tantalised our taste buds. Following this, we enjoyed Pandan Leaf Wrapped Chicken Parcels, flavourful prawns, Steamed Sea Bass, and Khap Pad Kra Pow, each dish evoking the vibrant street food scene of Bangkok.

CE had the opportunity to speak with Chef Seefah about her culinary journey. “I’ve been working with food for 15 years, primarily in five-star hotels. In 2016, I left my job to open my own restaurant. In hotels, we couldn’t make food that was too spicy, but we wanted to bring the authentic street food experience to the market. Serving this food has always been my dream, and we made it happen.”