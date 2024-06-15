Navigating metro etiquette: The struggle of offering seats in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Generally, I think of myself as a rebel, mainly because I don’t wear matching socks. But the speed and efficiency of the Hyderabad Metro have melted my rebellion into obedience. I stand in line, never cross the yellow line, and never carry inflammable objects — all because the baritone metro voice asks me to.

Most of my rides are hunky-dory, except when I take my seat and read the sign that says “Offer your seat to anyone in need.” What happened to “Ladies Only” or “Reserved for Senior Citizens”?

By now, I’m quite used to being obedient, but this new request to look out for anyone in need is quite a task. Who is “anyone”? What is a “need”? I can barely find two matching socks; how am I supposed to figure out the needs and wants of strangers?

Here’s an anecdotal account of me offering a seat to the needy:

The other day, I was sitting in my Metro seat — I always get a seat because I start from Miyapur. I saw a working man. He was aging, with white hair, burdened with a laptop bag, and visibly tired. So I thought it would be nice to offer a seat to this old man coming from work. When I got up and offered him my seat, he looked around for who I was offering the seat to. When he realised it was him, he looked embarrassed — the same look I had when kids started calling me “uncle.” He took the seat, sat down sadly, and checked his salt-and-pepper hair, probably wondering if this look was overrated. It was the most awkward ride I ever had until Ameerpet.