Traditional delights

HYDERABAD: In a testament to Hyderabad’s growing cosmopolitan culture and love for Pan Asian cuisine (though biryanis still rule on top), Sawadee Hyderabad — Thai Food Festival was held at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace from June 4-9. Presented by Chef Rungtiwa Sorlae, renowned MasterChef for Thai cuisine from Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Resort. With roots deeply embedded in Thailand’s vibrant flavours and culinary traditions, Chef Rungtiwa’s creations reflect a profound appreciation for her homeland’s rich culinary heritage.

Her culinary artistry not only showcased the diversity of Thai cuisine but also incorporated innovative techniques while upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. Each dish crafted by Chef Rungtiwa was a blend of authenticity and innovation, promising us an unforgettable dining experience on our visit on a rainy evening. The festival’s ambiance was vibrant and culturally immersive, reflecting the rich heritage of Thailand. While music played in the background, the venue was adorned with beautiful Thai decor, including intricately designed umbrellas and floral arrangements.

Once we settled, we were welcomed with a Litchi Berry drink which had a perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. Next it was time for some mushroom amuse-bouche. The bite-sized hors d’œuvres had a spicy mushroom filling with a nice hint of kaffir lime sandwiched between crackers. After the amazing start, we were eagerly waiting for the appetizers to be served. Made fresh off the grill live by Chef Rungtiwa, the dishes were flavour bombs.