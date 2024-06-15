Traditional delights

HYDERABAD: In a testament to Hyderabad’s growing cosmopolitan culture and love for Pan Asian cuisine (though biryanis still rule on top), Sawadee Hyderabad — Thai Food Festival was held at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace from June 4-9. Presented by Chef Rungtiwa Sorlae, renowned MasterChef for Thai cuisine from Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Resort. With roots deeply embedded in Thailand’s vibrant flavours and culinary traditions, Chef Rungtiwa’s creations reflect a profound appreciation for her homeland’s rich culinary heritage.
Her culinary artistry not only showcased the diversity of Thai cuisine but also incorporated innovative techniques while upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. Each dish crafted by Chef Rungtiwa was a blend of authenticity and innovation, promising us an unforgettable dining experience on our visit on a rainy evening. The festival’s ambiance was vibrant and culturally immersive, reflecting the rich heritage of Thailand. While music played in the background, the venue was adorned with beautiful Thai decor, including intricately designed umbrellas and floral arrangements.
Once we settled, we were welcomed with a Litchi Berry drink which had a perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. Next it was time for some mushroom amuse-bouche. The bite-sized hors d’œuvres had a spicy mushroom filling with a nice hint of kaffir lime sandwiched between crackers. After the amazing start, we were eagerly waiting for the appetizers to be served. Made fresh off the grill live by Chef Rungtiwa, the dishes were flavour bombs.
First we had Wok tossed stem curry leaf and Veg Spring Roll. While the lotus stem dish had a nice crunch and texture, the Veg Spring Roll had a juicy filling and a crispy coating. From the non veg appetizers section we tasted Chili Garlic Pork Rib and Kaiyang. The pork ribs were succulent and almost fell off the bone. The Kaiyang or grilled chicken dish was delicious in every bite.
From the mains we ordered Tom Yum Fried Rice, Chicken Red Curry and Chicken Pad Thai Noodles. The rice and the Chicken Red Curry were a match made in heaven. Though Chicken Pad Thai Noodles have become a common dish in Hyderabad due to so many Pan Asian restaurants opening every month, the dish made by Chef Rungtiwa had the authentic Thai vibe with the required nuttiness. The other dishes on the menu, Steam Fish with Soya Sauce, Stir Fried Chicken Ginger and Stir Fried Lamb Green Curry Paste were equally great. We concluded our journey to Thai hinterlands with Coconut ice cream served with coconut milk, cherry and mango. The unique combination was drop dead gorgeous in looks and as well as in taste.
Whether you are a seasoned lover of Thai food or a newcomer to the cuisine, the festival had something to offer for everyone.