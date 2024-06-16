Man who took 210 flight trips to steal jewellery from passenger held

HYDERABAD: The RGI airport police on Saturday took into custody a 40-year-old man from Delhi who took over 210 flight trips to steal jewellery from passengers onboard the aircraft. The accused, identified as Rajesh Kapoor, was arrested by the Delhi police a month ago and has now been brought to Hyderabad on PT warrant, the police said.

According to the police, Rajesh targeted elderly women on connecting flights from Delhi to other cities. “He closely followed his target and when the old women left to use the restroom, he opened the cabin door where he had kept his bag next to his unsuspecting victim’s bag. In the pretext of searching his bag, he stole valuables from the target’s bag,” said RGI inspector Balaraju.

He allegedly assumed the identity of his deceased brother and sometimes also used his father’s name to book flight tickets on premium domestic flights.