Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; Ponnam asks officials to remain alert

HYDERABAD: Following showers in the city, district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed GHMC, HMWS&SB, Police and TGSPDCL officials along with DRF teams to remain vigilant and respond swiftly to any emergencies.

In a teleconference, he emphasised the need for everyone to remain on alert and steadfast in their duties without any signs of carelessness. DRF teams must regularly implement precautionary measures in rain-affected areas, the transport minister said, adding that during rainy conditions, people should stay indoors, unless necessary. Additionally, measures must be taken to prevent accidents near manholes, he said. People should exercise caution when passing near electrical poles and transformers.

In response to record-level rainfall, officials provided an update to the minister. To address the situation effectively, Prabhakar instructed the implementation of specialised measures to prevent waterlogging at 141 identified points within the city.

Furthermore, he emphasised the need for immediate clearance of fallen trees. To ensure efficient monitoring, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy was directed to oversee the efforts from the ICCC.