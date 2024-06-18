Hyderabad: Group-2 aspirant jumps to death from sixth floor

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old aspirant of Group-2 services died by suicide at a hotel in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Saibaba from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, jumped from the sixth floor of the hotel. According to police, Saibaba was staying at a hostel in Himayatnagar while preparing for his exams.

“On Sunday night, he met with his BTech friends at the hotel, where they consumed liquor,” a police officer said, adding, “Saibaba appears to have had some personal issues and had cried in front of his friends.”

Reportedly, he had informed his friends that he would die that day around midnight. However, his friends, who were also in a drunken condition, did not take him seriously, the police said.

Around 11.50 pm, the victim moved from the 3rd floor of the hotel to the 6th floor, from where he jumped. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of his death. “His mobile phone is locked. We are trying to unlock it. As of now, we are depending on the call record data,” the police said.

Madhapur police booked a case. Further investigation is under progress.