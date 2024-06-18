Traffic comes to a halt as rains clog Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains and thunder showers lashed the city on Monday, leading to waterlogging, huge traffic snarls, power outages and tree felling incidents. Visibility was also affected at many places due to rains.

The rains covered the GHMC limits, hitting areaslike Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Rajendranagar, Attapur, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Golconda, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Hitec City corridor, Kondapur, Cyberabad, Narsingi, Bandlaguda Jagir, Kismatpur, ORR, Film Nagar Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Begumpet, Khairatabad, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam and neighbouring areas.

As per the TGDPS, the city recorded the highest rainfall of 58 mm in Karwan, followed by Asif Nagar at 57 mm and Yousufguda at 52.5 mm. Statewide, the highest rainfall was recorded in Rangareddy at 73.3 mm, followed by Hyderabad.

The rains caused severe waterlogging in many areas, leading to long traffic jams. Bus stops on arterial roads saw long queues for RTC buses, even as cars navigated nearly invisible roads. An ambulance was also reported to be stuck in traffic at Mehdipatnam.

The GHMC disaster wing received 70 calls related to tree branches falling, water stagnation and catchpit issues. Power outages occurred due to insulator and feeder failures in areas of Gayathri Nagar, Indira Nagar, JNTU, Kothaguda, Borabanda, Chilkalguda, Mettuguda, Jeedimetla, Gudimalkapur, Kushaiguda, MD Lines, Petbasheerabad, Vasanthpuri, Ibrahimbagh, Balanagar and other areas.

The IMD forecasted light to moderate rains or thundershowers till June 23, with no weather alerts issued.

In the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rains or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 °C and 26 °C respectively, with South-westerly winds with speed of around 10-12 kmph.