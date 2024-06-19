Teaching beyond academics

HYDERABAD : It is important that we equally respect every profession and strive to give our best at work, as it is crucial. A lesser-known fact is that professions like teaching have recently been focusing more on academics than on the overall well-being or personality development of students. Addressing this issue, Col Dr VRK Prasad (Retd) authored ‘Teach to Touch Hearts and Minds’, a book that discusses his motivation and the approach behind his writing.
Regarding the book’s key focus and importance, Dr Prasad states, “The book focuses on teachers because I have been writing for the past 15 years and have published 15 books. As a former army officer who delved into HR, I did my PhD at Osmania University, focusing on HR in the education sector. Over the last 20 to 25 years, I’ve observed that this sector has neglected the professional aspect of HRM. Universities and colleges may have numerous faculty members but often lack a formal HR setup. HR is crucial in any employee—intensive organisation, but its importance is often overlooked in educational institutions. My aim is to highlight the importance of teaching in our country. The basic principles of teaching remain the same everywhere. Through my book, I emphasise the significance of effective teaching.”
Discussing the book’s contents and chosen topics, Dr Prasad elaborates, “The first chapter explores various learning methods before moving on to education itself. Today’s education focuses too much on grades and marks, both for teachers and students. However, education is not just about grades; it’s about becoming a good human being. For years, I’ve observed that this aspect has been neglected. Teachers today are often more concerned with finishing the syllabus than ensuring students can apply their knowledge in society or at work. The ultimate objective of my book is to help the teaching community understand the importance of imparting knowledge alongside academic instruction.”
Dr Prasad also highlights the ancient Indian education system in his book, noting its global significance: “Our ancient education system was so esteemed that students from around the world would come to our universities. Unfortunately, much of this intellectual property has been taken abroad, and its importance has diminished in our country. I provide adequate information in my book to help teachers appreciate our ancient educational heritage and integrate that understanding into their current teaching practices. Teachers are truly nation builders.”
On the topic of continuous learning, Dr Prasad emphasises, “Learning is a lifelong process, a concept I discussed in my previous book. Many in the teaching profession believe they know everything necessary . However, being a teacher involves shaping good, useful members of society, and this should be the ultimate goal.”
Regarding his future work, Dr Prasad mentions, “My book was released by the Governor of Nagaland on April 24, who appreciated its concept . I am currently promoting the book to educational institutions. Once this is done, I will consider the next topic for my future book.”