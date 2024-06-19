Teaching beyond academics

HYDERABAD : It is important that we equally respect every profession and strive to give our best at work, as it is crucial. A lesser-known fact is that professions like teaching have recently been focusing more on academics than on the overall well-being or personality development of students. Addressing this issue, Col Dr VRK Prasad (Retd) authored ‘Teach to Touch Hearts and Minds’, a book that discusses his motivation and the approach behind his writing.

Regarding the book’s key focus and importance, Dr Prasad states, “The book focuses on teachers because I have been writing for the past 15 years and have published 15 books. As a former army officer who delved into HR, I did my PhD at Osmania University, focusing on HR in the education sector. Over the last 20 to 25 years, I’ve observed that this sector has neglected the professional aspect of HRM. Universities and colleges may have numerous faculty members but often lack a formal HR setup. HR is crucial in any employee—intensive organisation, but its importance is often overlooked in educational institutions. My aim is to highlight the importance of teaching in our country. The basic principles of teaching remain the same everywhere. Through my book, I emphasise the significance of effective teaching.”

Discussing the book’s contents and chosen topics, Dr Prasad elaborates, “The first chapter explores various learning methods before moving on to education itself. Today’s education focuses too much on grades and marks, both for teachers and students. However, education is not just about grades; it’s about becoming a good human being. For years, I’ve observed that this aspect has been neglected. Teachers today are often more concerned with finishing the syllabus than ensuring students can apply their knowledge in society or at work. The ultimate objective of my book is to help the teaching community understand the importance of imparting knowledge alongside academic instruction.”