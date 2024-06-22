Battle of bartenders: Hyderabad hosts thrilling Ultimate Bartending Championship

HYDERABAD : Putting yourself out there and doing something creative in any profession can be incredibly rewarding. One profession that exemplifies this is bartending. Often overlooked, bartending is all about creativity and skill in crafting drinks for patrons. Over the years, bartending has evolved significantly. This year, the 7th edition of the Ultimate Bartending Championship (UBC) showcased young enthusiasts eager to compete. CE spoke to Gaurav Sareen, the brand ambassador of Monkey Shoulder, a key supporter of UBC, about the changes in bartending over the years.

Introducing himself and UBC, Gaurav shared, “I am the brand ambassador for Monkey Shoulder and have been with the brand for three years. This is my third edition of the Ultimate Bartending Championship. This competition, which we run for bartenders, is unique and unconventional. We have five rounds: a quiz, nosing, pouring, and service, all under the theme ‘Skills Pay Bills.’ This year, we had around 1,400 registrations from eight cities, with Hyderabad hosting about 50-60 bartenders,” adding, “While the first round is a quiz, followed by a nosing round where participants identify five liquids by scent. Next is a pouring round with six measures: 15ml, 30ml, 45ml, 60ml, 75ml, and 90ml. Participants free-pour, and I measure their accuracy. The fourth round is a service round where participants remember and serve drinks based on orders displayed on posters. The top six finalists then compete in a speed round, making six cocktails in three minutes. The energy is high, with lots of pressure. Two participants from Hyderabad will compete in the national finale in July.”