Eight held in attempt-to-murder case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Kalapathar police arrested eight persons for attempting to murder the brother of a rowdy sheeter, who is part of a rival gang. The accused were also involved in the Shalibanda murder case.

The victim, Mohd Pasha, sustained multiple injuries, including a dislocated shoulder. Pasha was driving on a bike around 1.55 am when the accused stopped his vehicle and attacked him with hands and sticks, according to the cops.

On the intervening night of June 18 and 19, a gang of almost 18 members attacked and stabbed one Faqruddin to death at Shalibanda police station limits. The accused had a financial dispute and were fighting over it when the victim, who was a passerby, tried to intervene and stop the brawl, the police said. However, he was allegedly stabbed and murdered by the gang. After committing the murder, three of the accused persons went to a pan shop of two members of the rival gang and threatened them with knives, the police said.

Suspecting that the gang would pass on information about the accused to a rival gang, they attacked and assaulted Pasha, who is the brother of one of the rowdy sheeters.

Search for another five accused, including a rowdy sheeter, said to be absconding, is underway.