Shalibanda cops arrest 12 for murder outside restaurant; five on the run

HYDERABAD: As many as 12 persons have been arrested by Shalibanda police for the murder of an individual during a brawl between two groups outside a restaurant in Mecca Colony on the intervening nights of June 18 and June 19. Another five, including several notorious history-sheeters, are absconding, and a search for them is underway, the police said.

According to the cops, the deceased, Syed Faqruddin, alias Rafeeq, was brutally stabbed by the accused while he was passing by near the Fathima hospital. Rafeeq was not related to the brawl, which was going on between the groups of prime accused Mazhar and Sohail. Both of them are absconding.

The feud between them started over money outside the Fancy Chicken Centre and quickly escalated into a brawl, drawing multiple aides from each side wielding knives and other weapons, said the police.

During the incident, Wajid was attacked by a group of assailants. His brothers, Sajid and Khadeer, who rushed to the scene to his rescue, were also assaulted with knives.

Amidst the growing brawls, DCP South Zone Sneha Mehra advised restaurant owners to not run their enterprises beyond the permitted hours, irrespective of which legal action will be pursued against them.

