Divine splendour and artistry

HYDERABAD: The hall of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s auditorium was enveloped in a divine and festive atmosphere, adorned with traditional flower decorations at the entrance. The air was filled with music emanating from the dimly lit stage, enhancing the ambiance. The occasion was the Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Tejasvi Chillamcharla and Yashasvi Chillamcharla, organised by Nadee School of Movement and the Chillamcharla family, promising an unforgettable and spiritual experience for all attendees.

The evening began with the traditional ‘Pushpanjali’ in ragam Nattai, Adi talam, composed by Sweta Prasad. This was followed by the twins’ performance of ‘Alarippu’ in Misra talam, setting a graceful tone for the solo performances that followed.

Tejasvi then offered a solo performance dedicated to goddess Saraswati, titled ‘Saraswati Namostute,’ in ragam Saraswati and Rupaka talam. The composition by GN Balasubramaniam praised Devi Saraswati, portraying her seated by a river, with her symbolic elements — the pustaka, veena, and swan.

The enchanting live orchestra featuring Aditi Rao Ashtaputre on nattuvangam, Sweta Prasad on vocals, IV Renuka Prasad on mridangam, K Sai Kumar on violin, Uma Venkateshwarulu on flute, and Vijay Panchal on tabla added depth and resonance to the performances throughout the evening.