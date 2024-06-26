Divine splendour and artistry

HYDERABAD: The hall of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s auditorium was enveloped in a divine and festive atmosphere, adorned with traditional flower decorations at the entrance. The air was filled with music emanating from the dimly lit stage, enhancing the ambiance. The occasion was the Bharatanatyam Arangetram of Tejasvi Chillamcharla and Yashasvi Chillamcharla, organised by Nadee School of Movement and the Chillamcharla family, promising an unforgettable and spiritual experience for all attendees.
The evening began with the traditional ‘Pushpanjali’ in ragam Nattai, Adi talam, composed by Sweta Prasad. This was followed by the twins’ performance of ‘Alarippu’ in Misra talam, setting a graceful tone for the solo performances that followed.
Tejasvi then offered a solo performance dedicated to goddess Saraswati, titled ‘Saraswati Namostute,’ in ragam Saraswati and Rupaka talam. The composition by GN Balasubramaniam praised Devi Saraswati, portraying her seated by a river, with her symbolic elements — the pustaka, veena, and swan.
The enchanting live orchestra featuring Aditi Rao Ashtaputre on nattuvangam, Sweta Prasad on vocals, IV Renuka Prasad on mridangam, K Sai Kumar on violin, Uma Venkateshwarulu on flute, and Vijay Panchal on tabla added depth and resonance to the performances throughout the evening.
A highlight of the evening was the duet on the ‘Varnam’ in Thodi ragam and Adi talam, ‘Roopamu Joochi Varnam,’ paying homage to Lord Shiva, particularly Lord Thyagaraja of Tiruvarur. Following this was a poignant Krishna piece, ‘Nirupama Sundarakara,’ in ragam Panthu Varati and Adi talam, celebrating Sri Krishna’s beauty in the idyllic setting of Vrindavan.
Reflecting on the significance of the Arangetram, choreographer and founder of Nadee School of Movement, Aditi Rao Ashtaputre, shared her thoughts,“Arangetram is a significant milestone that requires unwavering dedication. When the parents and kids approached me about undertaking it, my initial condition was their commitment to a full year of consistent practice and dance.”
The evening continued with the vibrant and purely nritta-based ‘Thillana’, set to Desh ragam and Adi talam, creatively imagined in a basketball court — a testament to the dancers’ passion for both dance and sport.
The final performance of the evening was the ‘Bhairavi Shatakam’, a devotional hymn dedicated to goddess Bhairavi, composed by the Sounds of Isha from their album “Ya Devi” (2010). Adapted from the Soundarya Lahari of Adi Shankara, the Shatakam praised the various aspects of Devi and her manifestations, bestowing blessings on all present.
The Arangetram concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impression of dedication, artistry, and spiritual resonance on everyone fortunate enough to witness the performance.