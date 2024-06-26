Hyderabad: ‘Dead’ man returns home as family prepares for last rites

HYDERABAD: Celebrations erupted in the home of 40-year-old Pittala Yellappa in Basheerabad mandal of Vikarabad district, when he reached home at a time his grieving family was making preparations for his funeral.

After realising that Yellappa was indeed alive and well, the confusion cleared for his family.

The Vikarabad Railway police had on Saturday night called the family with the news that Yellapa’s disfigured body was found near the railway tracks. The police came to the conclusion that it was Yellappa from the phone found near the body whose head was badly smashed.

K Shankaraiah, a sub-inspector attached to the Vikarabad Railway police, told TNIE that Yellappa, a daily-wage labourer, had a history of staying away from home or getting drunk and dozing off on the streets. The Railway police informed Yellappa’s family after recovering his phone, he said.

Shankaraiah said, “The head was badly mangled. This led to confusion.”

Yellappa, who was away in Tandur for work, got to know about the mix-up after he ran into a person from his village, and rushed home.

Shankaraiah said that the unidentified dead body has been moved to the Vikarabad government hospital mortuary, awaiting identification.