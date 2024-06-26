Officials shifted to facilitate makeover of Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD: With the Congress-led state government planning to propel a ‘vibrant Hyderabad’ and focusing on developing Hyderabad as a global city on the lines of New York, several changes were seen in the city administration.

The government aims to improve the standards of living for citizens, take up projects such as the Musi Riverfront Development project, the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and expanding Greater Hyderabad into the Hyderabad Greater City Corporation by merging seven peripheral municipal corporations and 30 municipalities. Additionally, there is the preparation of a comprehensive and mega master plan for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region 2050, expanding the Metro Rail to various parts of the city, providing better drinking water supply to consumers, and completing STPs for 100% sewage treatment.

Sarfaraz Ahmad who was the Joint CEO was transferred and posted as HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner, relieving MAUD Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore from FAC of the post.

GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose was posted as Secretary to Government, Energy Department. Amrapali Kata, HMDA Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, was placed in FAC of the post of GHMC Commissioner. K Ashok Reddy was posted as HMWS&SB Managing Director.

For effective monitoring of the Musi Riverfront Development project, the state government has created a new joint managing director post. P Gouthami, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Rajanna Sircilla, was appointed the joint MD of MRDCL. Amrapali Kata will continue as MD of MRDCL.

Four new zonal commissioners have been appointed. Anuraag Jayanti, (Khairatabad zone), Hemanta Keshav Patil (LB Nagar), Apurv Chauhan (Kukatpally) and P Upender Reddy (Serilingampally).

Sources said that with this new team of officers, the state government aims to achieve the overall development of Hyderabad city. This includes preparing a comprehensive and mega master plan for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region 2050. The government has started working on detailed sub-plans focusing on economic development, mobility, and blue and green infrastructure for the metropolitan region. Consultants have been engaged to develop these plans, which are expected to be ready by year-end.