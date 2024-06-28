18,842 government school teachers promoted across Telangana

HYDERABAD: After almost two decades, as many as 18,942 government schoolteachers received promotions in the state.

According to sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Education portfolio, has been focused on the pending promotions of the teachers over the last six months. The government took the initiative to clear the pending cases over promotions in the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court. The representatives of many teachers’ unions thanked the chief minister for issuing orders to effect promotions.

In Multi-Zone I (Warangal), as many as 1,094 got promotions as headmasters (HM) and in Multi-Zone II (Hyderabad), as many as 776 teachers got promotions as HMs. In Adilabad district, 445 teachers got promotions and it was 897 teachers in Nalgonda district.

Speaking to TNIE, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) general secretary Chava Ravi said that promotions on such a scale had taken place after a long gap. The present promotions had been pending for the last nine years, he said, adding that the delay was primarily due to disputes regarding unified service rules for teachers of government and local body schools. “In 2023, the Telangana High Court modified its earlier stay restraining the government and gave clearance for the promotion of teachers,” Ravi said.