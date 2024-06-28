Six workers dead, 15 injured in glass factory blast near Hyderabad outskirts

HYDERABAD: At least six workers died and 15 others were injured when a gas furnace blasted in a glass factory in Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday evening.

The cause of the blast remains unknown. The police shifted the injured workers to the hospital. Most of the injured were in critical condition. The initial reports said that all the victims were from Bihar and other states. The toll is likely to increase, sources said.

The impact of the blast was so powerful that the workers were lifted off the ground and thrown at least two to three metres from the factory. Their body parts were found strewn all over the area.