Elevator etiquettes for a smooth ride

HYDERABAD : Did you ever notice the lift is the only mode of transportation that moves vertically? And also, it has no learning school since nobody is driving it, and there is only one guideline: not more than eight people allowed, and lift makers think their job is done. Well, I think there should be more guidelines and rules to follow, and who else has the time to think about all this than your friendly neighbourhood comic? 

Let it go: What goes up must come down. If you enter the building and find the lift door is closing, don’t ask them to stop. It’s not the last lifeboat leaving the Titanic. Also, the sight of someone running while their laptop bag, lunch box, and ID card dangle from their body is not pleasing to anyone’s eye in the morning.

Don’t go everywhere all at once: Figure out which floor you need to go to before entering the building. I often come across hippies who press all the buttons in the lift and later figure out which floor is theirs. Suddenly, the lift becomes an RTC bus, stopping at every possible station. One needs to reach the office sooner and start gossiping.

Zero eye contact please: Just because we are in the same proximity as lovers often are, doesn’t mean we start looking into each other’s eyes. Someone gave me eye contact during the lift ride. Within the time I moved from the ground floor to the third floor, I had 1500 thoughts. Do I know him? Did I touch him incorrectly? Is he hypnotising me? Is he the new boss? Is there palak stuck to my teeth?

We are listening: You are totally allowed to talk loudly in the lift; it’s just that there is no signal in the lift, so you only see me with headphones on, but I am actually listening to you. Now that I know you hate dogs, I will be judging you hard every time I see you around. 

Don’t fart, please.

First out, then in: If you let me get out of the lift, it’ll be easier for you to get in. If you checkmate by entering the lift before I exit, I have no choice but to go back to my office floor again. If my boss spots me, he’ll make me work the night. 

Let them make out, it’s okay.

Don’t breathe my air: The lift, like all vehicles, will sometimes stop in the middle. While it’s being fixed, if you do too much “halla,” you will alert the ghosts living inside the walls for sure. At the same time, you are also using up my quota of the remaining oxygen.