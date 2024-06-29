Honouring Hyderabad’s healing heroes: Doctors’ Day Special

HYDERABAD : We believe that doctors are the true heroes and champions of our lives. They guide us when we are sick and ensure we are well taken care of. They are constantly thinking about us and our conditions, striving to resolve the illnesses we face. Despite their demanding schedules, they often sacrifice personal time for the sake of their patients. When they do find some time for themselves, they seek creative outlets to calm their minds and push through professional barriers. This Doctors’ Day, on July 1, CE aims to connect with doctors in the city to explore and celebrate the creative sides of their lives.