Koshur Saal: Rediscovering Kashmiri Pandit cuisine at The Park Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : “There is a Purana that mentions Pandits having non-vegetarian food in Kashmir,” says Chef Rahul Wali as he takes us through Kashmiri Pandit cuisine at the event “Koshur Saal: Kashmiri Pandit Chronicles,” happening at Aish, The Park Hyderabad, until June 30. As we indulge in this delightful and fulfilling meal, we have the opportunity to taste the food and speak with Chef Rahul Wali and Chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra, who curated the menu.

As we sipped the traditional Kashmiri hot beverage, we interacted with both chefs. Chef Rahul Wali shared his knowledge about Kashmiri Pandit food, saying, “People are not aware of this cuisine, and secondly, it was dying. To keep it alive, we had to start doing events and festivals to create awareness. Personally, this is home food for me. I started commercially after COVID, but I’ve been in the industry for 25 years. I was primarily a Western chef, specialising in Mexican and Italian cuisines. Working physically in hotels, I focused on Western food. After leaving the hotel, I realised that in India, you need to focus on Indian food to survive. I had the golden opportunity of having the source and moving forward with this food. I’m still discovering many things about why these dishes are called what they are. For instance, green leafy vegetables like hank and other ingredients like chicken yakhni are unique.”