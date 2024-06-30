10, including four minors, held for brutal murder of friend in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ten boys, all under 20 years old, were arrested on Saturday for brutally murdering their friend using beer bottles in Allapur. Among them are five minors.

The deceased, a student at Masters Junior College in Yousufguda, was reportedly a friend of some of the accused. Tension arose when the victim began showing interest in a girl, despite warnings from her boyfriend to stay away.

The police said that on Sunday, June 23, the boyfriend gathered his friends and confronted the deceased. In a fit of rage, they attacked him with beer bottles, resulting in his death.

Last Sunday, the deceased’s parents filed a missing case at Allapur police station. During investigation, the Railway police found the deceased on the tracks at 4 am.

Using mobile tower data and call details, Allapur police located and returned the body to the family.

Five accused, Zaheer, Amir, Rehan, Shoyab and another adult, along with four minors, were apprehended on Friday. They have been placed in judicial remand and a shelter home respectively. According to sources, all involved, including the deceased, are in their intermediate first and second year. The prime accused, who masterminded the killing, is a second year student and the son of a former criminal.