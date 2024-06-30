Adani to collect power bills in Old City, BRS terms it ‘1st step to privatising Discoms’

HYDERABAD: The announcement by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the transfer of responsibility for collecting electricity bills in the Old City to the Adani Group has ignited a political storm.

In an informal interaction with reporters in New Delhi, the CM had said that as a pilot project, the responsibility for power distribution and collection of power bills will be handed over to Adani.

Reportedly, Revanth said 75% of the collected amount will come to the state exchequer and the remaining 25% to Adani. He also stated that talks were held with representatives of the Adani Group, who gave an in-principle nod to the proposal. Alleging that the Revanth-led administration was taking steps to privatise power distribution systems in Telangana, the opposition BRS criticised the government for taking such a decision. It is the first step towards privatising Discoms, it added.

“First, the Revanth government is going to entrust the collection of current bills in Hyderabad to the Adani Group. If this happens, the people and electricity consumers of Telangana will have to kneel down before Adani for electricity and power connection in the future,” BRS stated.