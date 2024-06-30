Centre clears decks for merger of Cantonment, GHMC

HYDERABAD: In a major development, the Centre has broad guidelines and principles for excising civil areas of Cantonments nationwide, including Hyderabad. The guidelines were issued following a meeting chaired by Union Defence Secretary A Giridhar.

According to the guidelines, proprietary rights over assets meant for civic amenities and municipal services in the excised areas will be transferred to state governments or state municipalities at no cost. This includes the transfer of assets and liabilities of the Cantonment Boards to the state municipality, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in this instance. Municipal oversight of leased or old grant properties in the excised area will also shift to the municipality.

Discussions during the meeting highlighted that the proprietary rights over Cantonment Board assets intended for municipal services and civic amenities are to be transferred free of cost to the municipality or local body. The territorial jurisdiction of the State Municipality will extend to the entire civil areas of the Cantonments, excluding the Military station. However, the Centre will retain title rights over the land it owns.