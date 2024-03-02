Hyderabad on a plate

HYDERABAD : Indulge in the authentic flavours of Hyderabad at House of Bagaara, nestled in Madhapur. This recently opened gem sets the bar high by offering a taste of typical household dishes, often reserved for special occasions. Curated with love by Maaninee Reddy Guduru, this restaurant is a culinary haven that deserves a spot on your must-visit list.

Originally starting as a cloud kitchen in May 2022, it blossomed into a full-fledged 150-seater restaurant on January 26, 2024. As we savoured the delectable fare, Maaninee graciously shared her journey, detailing her dedication and passion for bringing this vision to life.

“I’ve always dreamt of owning a place like this. Initially, I ventured into the culinary world with a cloud kitchen. Back in 2015, during my stint with Swiggy, I meticulously noted down popular dishes, crafting them from my imagination and infusing them with distinctive flavours. My husband’s unwavering support fuelled my ambition to launch this restaurant. Being a true food enthusiast, he encouraged me every step of the way. House of Bagaara was born out of my desire to bring the flavours of the old city, especially the beloved bagaar khana, to a wider audience,” Maaninee shared.

As we listened to her inspiring tale, we were treated to the delightful aroma of Mutton Shorba, a rich broth adorned with tender shreds of mutton and infused with aromatic spices — an absolute delight for the senses.

Next, we sampled the iconic Pathar ka Gosht, a timeless favourite reminiscent of Ramzan feasts. The perfectly cooked meat, steeped in fragrant spices, is a must-try. Equally enticing are the Shadiyowale Golden Prawns, boasting a fiery kick and a satisfying crunch — a tribute to wedding festivities. For vegetarians, the Hob’s Veg Shami Khabab, crafted from minced veggies and spices, is an irresistible treat.

The appetizer section offers a plethora of options, from succulent lamb chops to flavourful mutton seekh kababs and indulgent stuffed mushrooms — each bite a symphony of flavours.