Hair smuggling: Nampally court takes cognisance of ED complaint

The probe revealed that the smugglers made use of hawala networks for monetary transactions for the commodities.
Image of a gavel used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special court in Nampally on Friday took cognisance of the prosecution complaint filed by the ED in connection with the 2022 human hair smuggling case where a Mizoram resident and 16 others illegally transported human hair from India to Myanmar. The probe revealed that the smugglers made use of hawala networks for monetary transactions for the commodities. The case came to light in February 2022 when the ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Hyderabad police against Nay La Family Exports for smuggling human hair by forging documents.

