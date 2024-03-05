Soldier killed in hit-and-run mishap in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In another case of hit-and-run, a truck carrying ready mix hit a young pedestrian on Monday afternoon. The victim, identified as 23-year-old B Kunal, was a sepoy athlete at Langar Houz and a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Narsingi police, Kunal was standing on the side of the road when the driver of the vehicle dashed him from behind and drove past the victim in a rash and negligent manner. Grievously injured Kunal died on the spot, the police said.

In the complaint to the police, officers of the army regiment in Langar Houz disclosed that Kunal had taken an out-pass at 1 pm to visit the Narsingi branch of the SBI. However, around 2.30 pm, they received a call from a passerby that a truck had mowed down Kunal.