Celebrating women in fashion

HYDERABAD: Women are celebrated in every field, with many achieving remarkable success in their chosen domains. The fashion industry, in particular, has been a booming sector for women. While glamour often receives the credit, it’s essential to recognise the challenges and pressures they navigate daily. This International Women’s Day, we engage with fashion influencers, models, and actresses who exemplify excellence in glamour, discussing the nuanced roles and challenges within the industry.

Dr Shilpa Rao, orthodontist and model

“Ideally, women shouldn’t have to fight for empowerment. However, deviations exist in every industry, including fashion, where women play pivotal roles. The long hours, low wages, and high expectations present significant challenges, leading many women to seek less saturated fields. Social media has provided opportunities for visibility and brand collaborations, but influencing demands constant innovation. Balancing dentistry, art, and influencing underscores the importance of work-life balance. The fashion industry is no longer neglected, with women achieving unprecedented success as designers, stylists, models, and influencers.”

Anamika Tomar, actress

“As an actor, one must dedicate long hours to skill refinement. Balancing multiple roles is challenging, often leading women to neglect self-care. However, I’ve noticed a positive shift where women prioritise themselves, despite lingering guilt. Working long hours while managing responsibilities is demanding. Women must learn to prioritise self-love. While ageism persists in the industry, remarkable scripts, directors, and OTT platforms offer opportunities regardless of age. Actors like Nayantara, Samantha, Katrina, and Alia Bhatt challenge norms, proving age is no barrier to success. Every actor, regardless of age, deserves roles that resonate, and the industry is gradually recognising this truth.”