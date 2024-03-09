Recognising special educators

HYDERABAD: A Few women were happily humming and vibing to the Bollywood music, while the eyes of others were focused on grabbing the chairs to win the game. Regardless of the activity, all women’s faces radiated happiness and joy at an event organised by Young Indians in celebration of International Women’s Day. Held at Taj Vivanta, this special occasion aimed to honour the tireless efforts of special educators at the Shankar Foundation, who work diligently to care for children with mental disabilities.

Following parents, teachers play a crucial role in guiding children towards enlightenment, providing unwavering support throughout their lives. While the bond between teachers and students is inherently pure, it’s not without its challenges, especially for special educators. When asked about the differences and challenges they face, the teachers of Shraddha School at Shankar Foundation expressed that they don’t view it as a challenge, but rather as an honour and privilege to teach and care for these children.

Despite occasional difficulties stemming from behavioural issues, they find immense joy in the achievements of their students. They expressed gratitude to Young Indians for organising such an event. All women present, including teachers, front-end and back-end staff, the founder of Shankar Foundation, Sreedevi Prasad, and special guest Kalyani Vippagunta, cherished a memorable day that would forever remain in their hearts.

Reflecting on her journey with the children and the organisation, Sreedevi Prasad, the founder of Shankar Foundation, shared, “I have been in this field for 38 years. I don’t find it challenging, but it’s a pleasure. I was inspired by seeing the pure souls and hearts of these children and started this organisation. The youngest child we have is three years old, and the eldest is 58. We have witnessed many successes, such as reintegrating them into jobs. It brings me great joy to see them every day.”

The atmosphere was filled with laughter and smiles as tambola, musical chairs, food, gifts, and music created an ambiance of pure happiness. Sharing her experience, Kalyani Vippagunta said, “For me, a woman is somebody who can make everything and who can spoil everything. Given an opportunity, we can do wonders. But if the opportunity is not given to us, we actually grab it.