Wanna brew it right?

HYDERABAD: Just as there is no particular time to relish a well-brewed cup of coffee, there is no specific time to learn how to brew it! Coffee Board of India is all set to host its second workshop in Hyderabad, helping people understand the basic concepts of coffee —from procuring the beans, roasting, and grinding to brewing it.

“The workshop will allow participants to become well-versed in identifying different kinds of green coffee and the taste, it would end up delivering. For those, entering the market space and wanting to acquire an accreditation, this workshop is a perfect fit,” said Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the founders of the Hyderabad Brewing Club.

Ibrahim initiated the Hyderabad Brewing Club in January 2023. He was later joined by Sajan and Abhijeet, collectively dedicating their efforts to educating the community about coffee and its culture through engaging sessions held at local cafeterias in the city. They focused on both milk-based and manual brewing techniques. Additionally, the club conducts one or two brewing sessions every month to actively engage with the local community. Till now, the club has established collaborations with prestigious coffee brands such as Starbucks, Blue Tokai, Something Brewing, Qaffeine among others.

As city partners with the Coffee Board of India in their barista training programme, they first held the workshop in January with about 15 participants. “The people who join the workshop are those already working in the marketspace as coffee brewers or trainers but we have had people who joined simply out of interest and passion,” Ibrahim said.

Those interested have to register through a Google form link. “We thought of keeping the workshop free initially but considering an SCA certification costs about Rs 70,000 and a private institute about Rs 17,000; we thought of keeping a fee of about Rs 10,000 per participant for the workshop,” said Yathish Gowda, coffee trainer from the Coffee Board of India. “A 50% discount can be given to those belonging to marginalised communities,” he added.