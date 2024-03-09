Wanna brew it right?

HYDERABAD: Just as there is no particular time to relish a well-brewed cup of coffee, there is no specific time to learn how to brew it! Coffee Board of India is all set to host its second workshop in Hyderabad, helping people understand the basic concepts of coffee —from procuring the beans, roasting, and grinding to brewing it.
“The workshop will allow participants to become well-versed in identifying different kinds of green coffee and the taste, it would end up delivering. For those, entering the market space and wanting to acquire an accreditation, this workshop is a perfect fit,” said Mohammed Ibrahim, one of the founders of the Hyderabad Brewing Club.
Ibrahim initiated the Hyderabad Brewing Club in January 2023. He was later joined by Sajan and Abhijeet, collectively dedicating their efforts to educating the community about coffee and its culture through engaging sessions held at local cafeterias in the city. They focused on both milk-based and manual brewing techniques. Additionally, the club conducts one or two brewing sessions every month to actively engage with the local community. Till now, the club has established collaborations with prestigious coffee brands such as Starbucks, Blue Tokai, Something Brewing, Qaffeine among others.
As city partners with the Coffee Board of India in their barista training programme, they first held the workshop in January with about 15 participants. “The people who join the workshop are those already working in the marketspace as coffee brewers or trainers but we have had people who joined simply out of interest and passion,” Ibrahim said.
Those interested have to register through a Google form link. “We thought of keeping the workshop free initially but considering an SCA certification costs about Rs 70,000 and a private institute about Rs 17,000; we thought of keeping a fee of about Rs 10,000 per participant for the workshop,” said Yathish Gowda, coffee trainer from the Coffee Board of India. “A 50% discount can be given to those belonging to marginalised communities,” he added.
Gowda told CE that the whole idea behind the workshop is to encourage coffee brewing as a career opportunity among the youth. “These days, the Indian coffee market is emerging and domestic consumption is increasing, thanks to the new startups coming into the coffee market. They require skilled baristas. The coffee board hires people from the market who are already working as trainers and have coffee experience. They have completed their SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) training and are professionals,” he said.
Gowda further added that the certification provided by the Coffee Board will be at par with the SCA standards, which provide foundational as well as intermediate-level training. “We will focus more on the skills and not only the knowledge. Even though the focus is from ‘bean to cup’, we’ll add some things like green bean analysis, which generally does not come to the workshop structure of private organisations. This is because the Barista job starts from the roasted beans, generally. We added this component to understand that the Barista has to know how green coffee quality also impacts the taste of the coffee. They need to understand the defects, the various grades and how they impact the taste,” he said.
The workshop will revolve around sensory building exercises, where the participants will be trained in how to analyse the flavours, and the good and bad notes in a coffee, according to Gowda. “Additionally, they would also be allowed to make a signature beverage to present their creation. This will help them to come up with something new and unique of their own,” he told CE.
The workshops began in June 2020 and have trained around 150 people across India. To finally receive the certification, the participants will be assessed in three domains. “They need to understand the core of coffee, the espresso when it comes to the drink. They need to extract it properly. Then we have a milk-based assessment, where they need to make a cappuccino and latte. The final one would be their signature beverage. It seems difficult but in our previous workshops, people have come up with great ideas in just one night! After training, they will receive the certificate via post.
When asked about his views on the changing preferences among Indian coffee drinkers, Gowda said that the earlier tastes for milk-based coffee are now slowly shifting towards black coffee and manually brewed ones. “Indian body and palates required density in their drinks, hence milk-infused coffee dominated the scene but things are changing now,” he concluded.