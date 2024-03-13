Bond with Band C6

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad’s largest independent musical festival, Independent Music Platform’s X-Festival at Odeum By Prism, Financial District, approaches, CE had the opportunity to interact with Band C6, an energetic instrumental progressive metal band participating in IMP, to discuss their journey and their excitement about the festival.

How do you feel participating at IMP?

Chirag Samtani, Guitar: We’re incredibly excited for the multi-stage festival! It is the first time when the entire Hyderabad’s Independent Music scene is expected to get together, converging languages and genres. This event is groundbreaking for Hyderabad and perhaps even for India, as we’ve never seen such a diverse festival before. We’re thrilled not only to participate but also to attend as audience members. We are extremely proud that C6 is going to be a part of IMP.

An instrumental band doesn’t have a vocalist, right? So how do you keep your audience engaged?

CS: Definitely, one of the biggest things we constantly think about is making sure that eyes are on the stage for the entire duration of our set. So I think it comes down to two things: playing your heart out. If you play your instrument with full intensity and ensure that you’re giving every single note your 100 percent, I genuinely believe that people can connect to that. Whether you’re doing this with vocals or any other instrument, it’s a good practice to have, especially in an instrumental band. If every member exudes love, energy, and passion into their instruments, it can transcend the need for a vocalist because people will connect with that energy. We hope to achieve that, and I definitely think it’s a lifelong goal for any musician to strive for. The second thing is dynamics. Making sure there’s an ebb and flow to the music, with softer and heavier parts, helps to capture attention rhythmically and melodically. There should be enough changes to keep it engaging. This doesn’t mean constantly shifting around, but it should be dynamic enough. So these two things are aspects that we constantly work on as an instrumental band.

Band C6 formed in 2018. What challenges have you faced growing as an instrumental band in Hyderabad?

Aditya Bhargav, Bass: I feel that the challenges faced by an instrumental band in Hyderabad are not limited to just this city. It’s probably a nationwide issue because the genre has such a niche market. I believe the opportunities for such bands are also quite limited. Artistes who have been working on their music for a long time often have to search for opportunities not only in the city but across the country. This is something that is known in the music scene currently. We are glad to see organisers across the country slowly recognising this and attempting to bring about change. We are very happy that in Hyderabad itself, we have IMP, who is working to bring about this change.