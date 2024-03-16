Senior assistant from HMWS&SB held for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested L Rakesh, a senior assistant in the Finance and Accounts Section of the CGM (E), Revenue Circle in HMWS & SB on the charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

ACB alleged that L Rakesh demanded and accepted a bribe from complainant, Akbar Hussain, to clear pending bills and renew his lease licence. The ACB further alleged that L Rakesh handed over the bribe amount to Sandeep, an outsourcing employee.

Both the accused tested positive when a chemical formula applied on their hands. The duo were apprehended by the police and will soon be produced before the Special Judge for SPE and will be lodged in the jail.