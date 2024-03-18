Two steal Rs 7.85 L from school in Hafeezpet

HYDERABAD: Two persons, suspected to be part of the infamous ‘Chaddi Gang’, entered the World One School in Hafeezpet in the wee hours on Sunday and reportedly stole Rs 7,85,000 from the school counter.

Caught on CCTV camera, the two thieves appear to systematically coordinate and steal the cash from the admin office. According to Miyapur police, there were three security guards present on the school premises when the theft occurred. However, the thieves had carefully evaded them. The two thieves had packed the stolen money into bags and deftly moved out of the campus.

Following a complaint from the school management, the Miyapur police registered a case of theft. “We have started investigations based on the CCTV footage,” said Station House Officer V Durga Rama Linga Prasad.

“We suspect that the thieves may be part of the ‘Chaddi Gang’ because of their attire, however, investigation is underway,” he added. In August 2023, a similar gang of thieves wearing only underwear and a piece of black cloth to cover their faces had stolen gold items from a house in Miyapur. Based on the police, the police had said the ‘Chaddi Gang’ members were from Gujarat and only carried out burglaries.