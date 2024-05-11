Coffee chronicles

HYDERABAD: In the heart of our bustling city, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee wafts through the air, a new haven awaits coffee enthusiasts. Welcome to Chika... a Coffee Collective at Banjara Hills, where passion meets perfection in every cup. Nestled snugly amidst the urban landscape, Chika isn’t just another coffee shop; it’s a sanctuary for those who appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship behind every sip.

According to its founder, Tony Rao, coffee is more than just a drink; it’s an experience. That’s why at Chika, they believe in the art of pairing. From delicate desserts that complement the floral notes of a light roast to South Indian tiffins like dosa that accentuate the earthy undertones of a dark roast, their menu is designed to elevate your coffee experience to new heights.

Once we reached our location, the vintage facade of Chika is a relief to the sore eyes which are accustomed to the more modern looking bistros and cafes in the city. The outside portico almost resembles that of a house full of indoor plantation. The interiors too go along the vintage vibes with a wall dedicated to the ‘coffee map of India’. But don’t let the vintage aura confuse you, the menu is modern with a desi twist — suitable for the cosmopolitan Hyderabadi palate.