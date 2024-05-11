Coffee chronicles

HYDERABAD: In the heart of our bustling city, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee wafts through the air, a new haven awaits coffee enthusiasts. Welcome to Chika... a Coffee Collective at Banjara Hills, where passion meets perfection in every cup. Nestled snugly amidst the urban landscape, Chika isn’t just another coffee shop; it’s a sanctuary for those who appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship behind every sip.
According to its founder, Tony Rao, coffee is more than just a drink; it’s an experience. That’s why at Chika, they believe in the art of pairing. From delicate desserts that complement the floral notes of a light roast to South Indian tiffins like dosa that accentuate the earthy undertones of a dark roast, their menu is designed to elevate your coffee experience to new heights.
Once we reached our location, the vintage facade of Chika is a relief to the sore eyes which are accustomed to the more modern looking bistros and cafes in the city. The outside portico almost resembles that of a house full of indoor plantation. The interiors too go along the vintage vibes with a wall dedicated to the ‘coffee map of India’. But don’t let the vintage aura confuse you, the menu is modern with a desi twist — suitable for the cosmopolitan Hyderabadi palate.
“‘Chika’ has been derived from the word Chikkamagaluru — the homeland of Indian shade-grown coffee. We are passionate about bringing the finest Indian specialty coffees. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and the unique flavours of India, we aim to provide an exceptional coffee experience that will delight your senses,” shares Tony, further adding, “India has a rich history of coffee cultivation, and our team at Chika Coffee Collective has carefully curated a selection of premium beans from various regions across the country.
From the misty hills of Karnataka to the lush Robusta plantations of Kerala and the fragrant Arabica coffee from Tribals of Araku Region, each cup of coffee we offer tells a story of the land it comes from. We meticulously roast our beans in small batches to bring out the distinctive characteristics and flavours that make Indian specialty coffees truly exceptional.”
We made ourselves comfortable inside the 80 seater space and ordered three of their bestselling beverages — Pistachio Cream, Coconut Cool Brew and Rose Latte. All the drinks had their distinct characteristics — Pistachio Cream even though it had coffee in it, its flavour was predominantly sweet, Coconut Cool Brew had an interesting mix of coffee and coconut water and Rose Latte was decadent one with dried rose petals and strong cold coffee.
From their nibbles section, we had Mutton Ghee Roast Dosa, which was served with chef special in house made mutton gravy, coconut chutney and white butter. The mutton filling was full of flavours and it complimented the dosa perfectly. Next we had Karampodi Chicken Pizza made with in house special karampodi mix. The pizza was delicious and as we added the extra dose of the karampodi mix, it enhanced the entire experience. Now it was time for us to taste the Pepper Chicken and Hummus Toast.
The spicy pepper chicken on open toast with hummus had our taste buds singing. The Spaghetti Aglio Olio from their pasta section was textbook perfect. The spaghetti tossed in olive oil, garlic, grated Parmesan cheese and black pepper was yummy. We ended our dining experience with Vanilla Icecream and Espresso Coffee. The hot espresso coffee when poured over the chilled and smooth vanilla ice cream, it created a bitter sweet indulgent offering — making it a nice conclusion.
Whether you’re a seasoned coffee connoisseur or a curious newcomer, Chika... a Coffee Collective invites you to embark on a journey of discovery and delight.