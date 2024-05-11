Star power vs Street power

HYDERABAD: I’ve been taking the metro from Miyapur to Hitech City daily for the last six months. I’m never in any kind of hurry, so I usually listen to and hum along with Udit Narayan songs. That is, until I see a UNICEF volunteer trying to take two minutes of my time to explain how my small contributions from a humble comedy career could make the world a better place. When that happens, I swiftly walk past them and act like I’m on a call with Elon Musk, because, obviously, if I don’t take this metro, SpaceX will be delayed.

Since I have to do this five times a week, I try to mix it up. The other day, I was listening to Menu Vida Karo, and when I spotted the volunteers, I immediately picked up my imaginary phone and said, “Yes, Mark, I’ll think about it and let you know if we should change the colour from blue to navy blue.”

After reaching Ameerpet, if I ever feel guilty about not saving the world, I promise myself that once Elon Bhai and Mark Bhai transfer the funds, I’ll take care of those kids myself. But when I saw Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post announcing her association with UNICEF, I not only liked the post but also followed every related post, reel, and interview. That’s the kind of effect Kareena has on me and Saif. She didn’t ask for money yet, but I’d happily support her cause—just like I supported her other charity work in Tashan, Kurbaan, and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. If you’re judging me, let me remind you, I’m the first person to offer a seat to anyone in need.