Star power vs Street power

HYDERABAD: I’ve been taking the metro from Miyapur to Hitech City daily for the last six months. I’m never in any kind of hurry, so I usually listen to and hum along with Udit Narayan songs. That is, until I see a UNICEF volunteer trying to take two minutes of my time to explain how my small contributions from a humble comedy career could make the world a better place. When that happens, I swiftly walk past them and act like I’m on a call with Elon Musk, because, obviously, if I don’t take this metro, SpaceX will be delayed.
Since I have to do this five times a week, I try to mix it up. The other day, I was listening to Menu Vida Karo, and when I spotted the volunteers, I immediately picked up my imaginary phone and said, “Yes, Mark, I’ll think about it and let you know if we should change the colour from blue to navy blue.”
After reaching Ameerpet, if I ever feel guilty about not saving the world, I promise myself that once Elon Bhai and Mark Bhai transfer the funds, I’ll take care of those kids myself. But when I saw Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post announcing her association with UNICEF, I not only liked the post but also followed every related post, reel, and interview. That’s the kind of effect Kareena has on me and Saif. She didn’t ask for money yet, but I’d happily support her cause—just like I supported her other charity work in Tashan, Kurbaan, and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. If you’re judging me, let me remind you, I’m the first person to offer a seat to anyone in need.
The only reason Bebo from Mumbai and broskis from Miyapur are being discussed in the same article is that they both aim to make a difference. But, oh, what a difference there is between them.
While one post from Kareena Kapoor will become the hottest topic on social media, our guys are out in the hot sun, hoping to catch a couple so that the guy will donate just to impress his date.
I’m sure neither of them is doing it for the money; they’re doing it for the noble experience, Kareena will talk about her experience on a podcast, and our UNICEF soldiers will share stories of collecting `100 from a TCS employee while trying to crack an interview with Microsoft. To be honest, kudos to both of them, it is joy to know that UNICEF has contributors from both Bandra and Borabanda
And now, if I spot any volunteer trying hard to convince people at Forum Mall or Madhapur station, I don’t walk away. Instead, I walk toward them, listen politely, and then say “no.”
(The writer’s views are his own)
Sandesh Johnny
@johnnykasandesh
(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)