Brothel raided in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad; minor rescued, accused arrested

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team, on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old junior artiste residing in Jubilee Hills for forcibly pushing her foster daughter into prostitution.

The accused, Laxmi, driven by financial desperation, established a private brothel within her own home, involving other women. The victim is a 14-year-old girl born to another sex worker. After the latter died, Laxmi adopted the victim and raised her. However, the 14-year-old regarded Laxmi as her mother. Over the span of two years, Laxmi exploited the minor’s vulnerability for her financial gain.

Laxmi started pressuring the minor girl to entertain her customers. When met with resistance, Laxmi resorted to beatings, burning, and even forced alterations to the victim’s appearance.

A neighbour who witnessed the foster mother beating the victim up, tipped off the Commissioner’s Task Force, who then conducted a raid at Laxmi’s residence and rescued the minor girl.