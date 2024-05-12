Hyderabad CP holds briefing session ahead of polls in state

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the upcoming General Elections 2024, Hyderabad CP Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, along with officers, conducted a comprehensive briefing session at the Shivkumar Lal Police Stadium in Goshamahal on Saturday.

Attended by home guards from Hyderabad City Police and Karnataka state, who are deployed for election duties, as well as Special Police Officers (SPOs), the briefing addressed crucial aspects of election management and security.

Officers from various wings including Traffic, Women Safety Wing, and Crime Investigation were briefed on their roles and responsibilities during the election period.

The misuse of public or private transport for ferrying of voters will be strictly prohibited. In anticipation of long queues at polling stations, provisions were made for voters to cast their ballots even after the designated closing time, based on instructions from presiding officers and the issuance of tokens, said the CP.

Additionally, strict guidelines were reiterated regarding the use of mobile phones within polling stations.

While Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with valid identification cards will be allowed inside, voters will be required to deposit their mobile phones at designated counters.